Last Weekend In July Events

There are several Saturday events and Farmers Markets this weekend.

The Bear Valley Music Festival is celebrating opening night tonight at 7 pm with An Evening of Remembrance and continues with The Seasons in the Sierra Friday, Nighttime Serenades on Saturday, and an auction, wine, and lunch on Sunday, August 1st. More information is available in the event listing here.

The Certified Farmers Market in Angels Camp is Friday from 5:15 pm to 8:00 pm and the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market is also Friday from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market. From 7:30 am to 3:30 pm, Saturday is a multi-family yard sale in Soulsbyville as detailed in our classifieds here.

Saturday will also be a free day at the Angels Camp Museum. They have new exhibits and one of the most extensive carriage collections in the United States in an airconditioned building. Location and more details are here.

A celebration for Denny Thompson who is 99 years old will feature a potluck and live music at the Moose Lodge on Saturday. Details are here.

Twain Harte Concert In The Pines Saturday evening will feature Western Bound with country and rock tunes.

Sunday is the Calaveras GROWN Murphys Certified Farmers Market s detailed here.

Bring plenty of water as temperatures will remain very hot into next week. Sonora Regal 10, Angels Camp Theater, and Pinecrest Movie times are listed here.