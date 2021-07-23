Resiliency Village Director To Provide Project Update

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Mark Dyken, Executive Director of the non-profit Resiliency Village.

The group was formed in 2019 in response to the growing issue of homelessness in Tuolumne County. It is working to develop a community, and programs, designed to help locals who are struggling on the margins.

He will provide an update on a new piece of property that was recently purchased by the organization in the Big Hill area. Dyken will also lay out the group’s goals and what it hopes to accomplish. He will also address concerns raised by a group of neighbors that have recently questioned whether Big Hill is the best location for Resiliency Village.