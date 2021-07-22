Officials trying to Hold Tamarack Fire At Highway 395

Carson Ranger District Closure Order View Photos

Markleeville, CA — The 43,900-acre Tamarack Fire has been threatening the Highway 395 corridor.

The Incident command reports that it is being held west of Highway 395, and a strong amount of resources is assigned to that area. Officials say that Highway 395 is closed from China Spring Road to the Nevada/California state line, and at the intersection of Highway 208. The fire crossed into Nevada on Tuesday. Some of the latest evacuation orders are along Leviathan Mine Road and Holbrook Junction.

Yesterday winds were primarily out the northwest, and the Incident Command reports that the fire is still south of Highway 88 and west of Highway 89. Highway 88 is closed from the west junction of Highway 89 in Alpine County to the Nevada State Line. Highway 89 is closed from the junction of Highway 4 to Highway 88.

Over 1,200 firefighters are assigned to the incident. Over 700 people are evacuated and at least 10 structures have been destroyed. There is no containment.