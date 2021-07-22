Emigrant Basin Pack & Social Club’s Dinner

Dinner at the Elks Lodge View Photo

This Saturday, July 24th, the Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club will be holding their 20th annual Scholarship Dinner at the Sonora Elks Lodge.

Joel Casler, founding member of the Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club started a couple of decades ago with a local group of friends who all enjoyed horse packing vacations in the Sierra Nevada.

Soon after, the group voiced their desire to give back to the community.

They decided to support the Tuolumne County Livestock Auction by purchasing pigs at the Mother Lode Fair. Then they put on their first dinner from their purchase in 2001 at the Sonora Elks Lodge to help raise scholarship money for the local high schools in Tuolumne County.

That tradition of purchasing animals at the fair and later serving dinner to the community continues today.

The dinner event typically includes a smoked BBQ pork dinner with green (pesto) spaghetti, beans, salad and bread.

This Saturday evening, the doors will open with a no-host bar opens up at 5 PM. Dinner will be served from 6-8 PM. Music and dancing will follow dinner.

The Emigrant Basin Pack and Social Club is a nonprofit organization where 100% of the proceeds go right back to the kids for scholarships.

Tickets to the event are available by calling Casler at either 209-768-1126 or 209-532-8283. Tickets may be available at the door, but Casler would appreciate phone calls before the event so that he can have an accurate head count.

