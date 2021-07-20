Clear
99 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Emergency Sewer Repair Will Close Sonora Road

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, Ca–Tuolumne Utilities District will be undertaking emergency sewer repair work that will take place  Wednesday, July 21st on South Shepherd Street between Livingston Street and Williams Street in downtown Sonora. The road closure will be on South Shepherd Street between Livingston Street and Williams Street to through traffic from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route on Barretta Street. Drivers are asked to show caution if they are in the area.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 