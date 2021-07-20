Emergency Sewer Repair Will Close Sonora Road

Sonora, Ca–Tuolumne Utilities District will be undertaking emergency sewer repair work that will take place Wednesday, July 21st on South Shepherd Street between Livingston Street and Williams Street in downtown Sonora. The road closure will be on South Shepherd Street between Livingston Street and Williams Street to through traffic from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route on Barretta Street. Drivers are asked to show caution if they are in the area.