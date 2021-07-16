Motorcyclist Killed In Valley Springs Crash

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

Valley Spring, CA – A fatal solo-motorcycle crash in Valley Springs may have involved alcohol.

The name of the 53-year-old deceased Valley Springs man is not being released pending notification of family. The collision happened this morning around 12:27 a.m. on Hogan Dam Road south of Vista Del Lago Drive, which is east of Highway 26 near New Hogan Lake.

The rider was on a 2019 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound when the CHP reports he allowed the motorcycle to veer to the left and onto the dirt shoulder where it smashed into a large rock. The rider was ejected and sadly succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The CHP relayed, “The use of alcohol and/or drugs is being investigated at this time.” Witnesses are being sought or anyone who may have additional information on the wreck is asked to contact investigating Officer Duncan of the CHP San Andreas Unit at 209-754-354.