Redistricting Commission To Conduct Public Meeting

Calaveras, CA–The 2020 California Citizens Redistricting Commission is conducting a Community of Interest Public Meeting on July 20th, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The meeting will focus on Zone G, which includes Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Inyo, Mariposa, Mono, Tuolumne counties.

During the meeting, the public will be asked to describe the community they are involved in and also provides Community of Interest testimony, and make general public comments to the Commission. To join the meeting click here, or call in at 1-877-853-5247.