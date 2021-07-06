After Three Years, Police Search Turns To Public To Help Find Missing Sonora Woman

Juanita Louise Carroll-Strunk missing Sonora woman View Photo

Sonora, CA – Police are asking for the public’s help to find the woman pictured in the image box who disappeared in 2018.

She is 60-year-old Juanita Louise Carroll-Strunk. Investigators report that she left her residence at 356 South Barretta Street in Sonora on Feb. 20, more than three years ago.. She has not been seen or heard from since then. Police give this description for Carroll-Strunk: 5’4” tall, 154 lbs., brown hair and eyes, as detailed in the flyer below:

Anyone that may have seen her or knows of her whereabouts should contact the Sonora Police Department at 209-532-8143.