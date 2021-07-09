Public Safety Concerns During Summer Months

Drowning Investigation At New Melones View Photo

Sonora, CA — Summertime is a memorable season in the Mother Lode, but it also brings dangers and concerns for law enforcement.

This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Tuolumne County Sheriff Bill Pooley and Sgt. James Oliver.

They will talk about the high number of drownings witnessed on local waterways so far this year, and the steps members of the community should take to avoid being a statistic.

In addition, they will give advice ahead of the peak summer fire period.

They will also detail the operations of the Search and Rescue Team, and explain steps people should take ahead of venturing out to the high country.

Toward the end of the show, Sheriff Pooley will give his opinions on what he feels are the biggest challenges currently facing his department.