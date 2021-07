Yosemite, CA — Officials continue to monitor some lightning-caused fires in Yosemite National Park.

The biggest incident that officials are actively suppressing is the King Fire south of Nevada Falls and north of Mount Starr King. It is eight acres and five percent contained. A total of 14 lightning-caused fires are burning in the park. Most are well under an acre in size.

King

Location: South of Nevada Falls, north of Mount Starr King. 7220 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 29, 2021 Size: 8 acres

Containment: 5% Strategy: Suppression

Cause: Lightning

Quartzsite

Location: West of Quartzsite Peak. 8781 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 29, 2021 Size: 0.30 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

Harden

Location: North of Harden Lake, south of Hetch Hetchy. 6665 feet elevation.

Discovery Date: July 1, 2021 Size: 0.25 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Suppression

Cause: Lightning

Stubblefield

Location: Northern end of Yosemite NP, near Stubblefield and Kerrick canyons. 8000 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: 0.1 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

Porcupine

Location: Northeast of Porcupine Campground, and Tioga Road. 8210 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: 0.10 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

Coyote

Location: Coyote Rocks, north of Tioga Road. 9742 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: 0.1 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

Hidden

Location: Northwest of Olmsted Point, Tioga Road. 9017 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: .1 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

County Line

Location: Near Yosemite Creek Campground Road. 8361 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: 0.1 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Confine and Contain

Cause: Lightning

Lukens

Location: West of Lukens Lake, North of Tioga Road. 8243 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: 0.2 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Confine and Contain

Cause: Lightning

Wegner

Location: East of Yosemite Creek Picnic Area and east of Tioga Road. 8256 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: 0.25 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

Half Moon

Location: West of Ten Lakes near Half Moon Meadow. 8256 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: 0.1 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Monitor

Cause: Lightning

Pothole

Location: South of Glacier Point Road. 7885 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: 0.1 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Suppressed

Cause: Lightning

Fork

Location: 1 mile south of Ostrander Lake along Horse Ridge. 8500 elevation.

Discovery Date: June 28, 2021 Size: 0.3 acres

Containment: 0% Strategy: Confine and Contain

Cause: Lightning

Ridge

Location: South of Glacier Point Road, across from Sentinel Parking area. 8000 elevation.

Discovery Date: July 3, 2021 Size: 0.10 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Confine and Contain

Cause: Lightning

Lake

Location: West slope of Mt Hoffman. 9000 elevation.

Discovery Date: July 3, 2021 Size: 0.10 acre

Containment: 0% Strategy: Confine and Contain

Cause: Lightning

Written by BJ Hansen.

Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.

Our Fire Information Section is under the “Community” section here, or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.