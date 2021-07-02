Update: Chase Results In Fire In Calaveras County

Fire in Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 1:25 p.m.: CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped on a vegetation fire between Angels Camp and Copperopolis that is the result of a vehicle chase detailed below. The driver of the vehicle remains on the loose with CHP officers searching in the vicinity of Jaquima Drive near Martingale Road, west of Pool Station Road.

Original post at 12:55 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — Air and ground resources are working on a grass fire between Angels Camp and Copperopolis, which started as a vehicle chase.

The CHP reports officers were in pursuit of a vehicle along Jaquima Drive near Martingale Road, west of Pool Station Road when the driver pulled over and jumped out of the vehicle. The subject and a passenger took off on foot. Officers were able to catch the passenger but the driver is still on the loose. A search of the area is underway.

A fire ignited on the passenger’s side of the vehicle and spread to a nearby vegetation fire, according to CAL Fire. Spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports the blaze is a half-acre in size. There is no word on its activity or whether and structures are threatened. The CHP and CAL Fire are asking the public to stay out of the area as there is plenty of activity. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.