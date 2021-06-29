Treated Wood Now Accepted At CAL Sierra Transfer Station

Sonora, CA — A new California law took effect earlier this year that reduced the number of waste facilities that could accept treated lumber because of its chemical preservatives.

The CAL Sierra Transfer Station on Camage Avenue has just received a state variance allowing the site to again accept it. Treated lumber is often green or dark brown in color and is used for things like decking, fence posts, landscape timbers and guardrails.

Residential customers are allowed to transport up to 50 pounds of treated wood to the site per visit. It must be covered, labeled, and separated from other waste. There is also a form to fill out at the transfer station. Anyone taking over 50 pounds per visit must get a transportation variance from the California Department of Toxic Substances Control.

After the treated wood arrives in Sonora, it is loaded and transported to the Highway 59 Landfill in Merced County, which is a permitted treated wood disposal site.

Any customers with questions can CAL Sierra at 209-532-1413.