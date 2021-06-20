Update: Several Small Fires Along Highway 49

CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Update at 12:50 p.m.: Fire crews are making progress on several small roadside fires along Highway 49 that has shut down a section of the highway,

The CHP has officers turning traffic around at the intersections of Rawhide and Flume roads with traffic backed up. CAL Fire reports the firefighters have been able to stop the flames from spreading on these blazes. Currently, ground crews are checking the area for possible spot fires. No structures are threatened. Some resources have been called off the scene including Columbia aircraft. No estimate of when the roadway may reopen has been given.

Original post at 12:25 p.m.: Tuttletown, CA — CAL Fire resources are working on several small fires spread along Highway 49 stretching from Rawhide Road to Flume Road.

The CHP has shut down the highway at the Rawhide to Flume roads on the highway, Officers are turning traffic around in both directions The fires are heading going toward Angels Camp, according to CAL Fire. There is no word on sizes or the flames’ rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. We’ll provide more details as soon as additional information comes into the newsroom.