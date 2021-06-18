New Budget For Tuolumne County

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will focus on Tuolumne County’s $219-million preliminary operational budget that was approved this week by the board of supervisors.

It will take effect on July 1st. The General Fund, which the county has the most control over, is around $88.7-million, an increase of $5.8-million from the current year. Assistant County Administrator Eric Erhardt will review how it impacts the various departments and the services they provide.

Providing a preview, Erhardt says, “It is great news that this is the first time in several years where the recommended budget did not include any cuts to services or staff.”

Many of the frozen positions in past budgets are also being restored. Some possible cuts discussed months ago were scrapped ahead of the budget passage. For example, there will be no reduction in funding for Visit Tuolumne County.

The budget anticipates increases in things like sales tax revenue and the transient occupancy tax. Hear all the details on this weekend’s show.