SPI Closing Its Forestlands Due To Fire Risk

Sierra Pacific Industries View Photo

Sonora, CA — Citing the drought and wildfire risk, Sierra Pacific Industries is closing its forestlands to public access and recreation until further notice.

SPI spokesperson Andrea Howell says the company will regularly reassess the situation, but the closure will likely run into the Fall months. She says, “SPI takes its commitment to protecting our forest resources and public safety seriously.”

Effective this Monday, June 21, it will be prohibited to walk or drive into SPI’s privately owned lands in the forested areas.

More information about SPI’s rules and policies can be found here.