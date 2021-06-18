New Federal Holiday Closes Tuolumne County Facilities

Tuolumne County Government View Photo

Sonora, CA – The signing of the Juneteenth Independence Day Act by President Joe Biden today gives Tuolumne County staff an unexpected day off tomorrow.

The federally recognized holiday takes effect immediately. Tuolumne County Offices are routinely closed during those times. County officials in a press release stated, “As a result of this new Federally recognized holiday, Tuolumne County Offices will be closed to the public on June 18th, 2021. However, public safety offices will follow their normal schedule during this holiday.”

This comes amid a heatwave in the county where some residence need help beating the triple-digit temperatures. Previously, the county had committed to extending the hours of operation of the main library on Greenley Road in Sonora until 6 p.m. and making the Behavioral Health Enrichment Center available from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. County officials advise they “will maintain that commitment and make those spaces available to the public seeking to find relief from the heat.”