CA Lawmakers Pass Budget To Keep Paychecks Coming

California State Capitol Building View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Democratic leaders in the Senate and Assembly passed a new state budget ahead of a Constitutional deadline, but it does not have the support of Governor Gavin Newsom.

California voters approved a Constitutional amendment in 2010 to create a June 15 budget deadline, and if nothing is passed, lawmakers will stop receiving their paychecks.

Both sides are in favor of things like setting aside $8.1-billion for $1,100 rebate checks to taxpayers and the creation of a two-year kindergarten program for kids as young as four.

The biggest disagreement at this point is how much of the $76-billion surplus should be spent on new programs that will require continued spending commitments into the future. The legislature is advocating for more new programs than Governor Newsom wants to see. The two sides are about $20-billion apart when it comes to ongoing new programs.

Newsom states, “I’m grateful for the Legislature’s partnership and am confident we will reach a budget agreement that reflects our shared values and keeps California on a sustainable path of recovery and growth.”

Republicans were overwhelmingly critical of the new budget.

GOP Assemblyman Vince Fong stated, “This is not a real budget – it is a mere veneer of one. It lacks fundamental reforms to fix EDD, ignores needed help for struggling small businesses, and fails to pay back $7.8 billion to the State’s savings account.”

Newsom and lawmakers will work to hash out the final details of the new budget over the coming days.