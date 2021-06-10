Calaveras Music In The Parks Series Will Return This Summer

After the long quiet summer of last year, music will return to Calaveras County Parks this year courtesy of the Calaveras Arts Council. ​

Kathy Mazzaferro, Calaveras County Arts Council Executive Director, was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day.”

Every concert will take place on Wednesday nights from 6:30 until 8:30 PM.

The concerts are free of charge. Donation jars will be passed around. Leashed pets are allowed and regular sized lawn chairs are encouraged. Lowback chairs are not encouraged as views could be easily blocked by others in front. Bring picnic items and beverages. Some food may be available for purchase depending on the venue (or park).

Mazzaferro said, “Please observe social distancing etiquette and wear a mask if you are not vaccinated in order to protect others.”

The Music in the Parks series will begin on Wednesday June 16th, with the Kool Shifters. They will bring R&B and Country cover tunes to Jenny Lind Veterans Park in Valley Springs.

Then on Wednesday June 23rd, Pinetop Boogie, an American Folk & Bluegrass, band will perform at Brice Station in Murphys. No offsite alcohol allowed. Wine, beer and soft drinks will be available for purchase.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Utica Park in Angels Camp will be the place for the Windburn Brothers, who will provide country swing and hillbilly jazz.

On Wednesday July 7th, the Frozen Radicals will bring music to Shutter Tree Park in Mokelumne Hill with Jazz and big band music.

The next concert is Wednesday July 14 at the Mountain Ranch Community Park. Two Tone Steiny and the Cadillacs has fun tunes for everyone.

On Wednesday July 21st, the Bob Eisenman Jazz Trio will perform classic and latin jazz, blues and ballads at beautiful Turner Park in San Andreas.

Wednesday July 28th, Jana & Leroy will cool the air with their chill jazz, sultry blues, and bright pop music at yet to be determined location in West Point.

On Wednesday August 4, The Sky Kings will play country music and rock and roll at Murphys Community park.

Grover Anderson and the Lampoliers will perform a large variety of (mostly) original folk rock at the Square at Copper Valley in Copperopolis on Wednesday August 11th.

Music in the Parks will close out summer in Arnold at White Pines Community Park in (or near) Arnold on Wednesday August 18th. The artists are the locally popular Calaveras Community Band who bring familiar broadway tunes and Americana music.

For more information log onto calaverasarts.org or call 209-754-1774.

