TUD Schedules Pair Of Special Meetings

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District will hold meetings on Thursday and Friday of this week to discuss the budget, upcoming projects and the open General Manager position.

Thursday’s special meeting starts at 9am and there are two items on the agenda. The board will hear a presentation about the Fiscal Year 2022 Capital Improvement Plan and then give staff any additional direction. Immediately after, there will be a presentation about the Fiscal Year 2022 budget that will take effect on July 1st. The meeting is physically closed to the public, but anyone can participate online. Click here for more information.

Then on Friday at 9am the TUD Board will break into a closed session to discuss hiring an Interim General Manager following the dismissal of former GM Ed Pattison. If any action is taken it would be announced immediately afterward in an open session. Click here for information about how to take part in the meeting.