Update: Fire In Douglas Flat Area

Fire in Douglas Flat area View Photo

Update at 11:35 a.m.: CAL Fire reports crews are making progress on a brush fire burning along Camp Nine Road near Ponderosa Way, off Parrotts Ferry Road in the Douglas Flat area of Calaveras County as the air tankers and air attack have returned to Columbia airbase. Only a helicopter remains on the scene, according to dispatch. The blaze remains at 4 to 5 acres in size and no structures are threatened.

The CHP has now confirmed that there was no vehicle crash in the area as initially reported. They add that an officer reported the fire while searching for that reported collision. Camp Nine Road at Parrotts Ferry Road and the Camp Nine Bypass remain closed. The public is asked to stay out of the area due to crews and equipment activity.

Update at 10:55 a.m.: CAL Fire dispatch reports that a brush fire in the Douglas Flat area of Calaveras County is 4 to 5 acres in size and moving at a slow to moderate rate of spread. They add that no structures are threatened. The flames ignited in some brush on Camp Nine Road near Ponderosa Way, off Parrotts Ferry Road.

The CHP earlier report a solo vehicle crash may have caused the blaze. Officers have closed Camp Nine Road at Parrotts Ferry Road and the Camp Nine Bypass. The public is asked to stay out of the area as there is plenty of activity in that area. Further details will be provided as soon as new details come into the newsroom.

Original Post at 10:30 a.m.: Douglas Flat, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a blaze along Camp Nine Road near Ponderosa Way, off Parrotts Ferry Road in the Douglas Flat area of Calaveras County.

The CHP reports that the blaze may be the result of a solo vehicle that went off the roadway. A large plume of smoke can be seen rising from the area and is pictured in the image box photo. There is no word on the fire activity at this time. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.