Temporary Forest Fire Restrictions Enacted This Weekend

Mi-Wok Ranger Station - Stanislaus National Forest View Photo

Sonora, CA – Visitors to the Stanislaus National Forest (STF) this weekend will have to follow temporary fire restrictions.

The ban is in high fire hazard areas and began today, Saturday, and will run through the end of the year (Dec. 31). Forest officials say that currently, dry conditions meet the criteria for activating high fire hazard restrictions. The order issued prohibits the following activities in the high hazard area:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire, except in developed recreation sites.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, within a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.

Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

Forest spokesperson Diana Fredlund advises, “These restrictions are believed to be the most immediate and effective method to reduce the potential for loss to life and property, and to protect the physical, biological, and cultural resources of the forest from fire.”

Fredlund added that it is the responsibility of visitors to the forest to know where fire restrictions are in place. Fire restrictions areas can be found on the map:

Information can also be found by calling:

Stanislaus NF Supervisor’s Office: 209-459-9238

Calaveras Ranger District: 209-795-1381

Groveland Ranger District: 209-962-7825

Summit Ranger District: 209-459-9236