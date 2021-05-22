Tuolumne County’s Community Development Department Staying Busy

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Quincy Yaley, Tuolumne County Community Development Department Director.

She will open the show by giving an update on recent trends regarding building permits, and also highlight efforts to streamline the permit process. Later she will give an overview of notable development projects going the through the review process.

She will also explain the details about how proposed State Board of Forestry actions could negatively impact development in the county. Other topics will include an update on code compliance actions taken at the Camp Hope homeless camp off of Stockton Road, and a third and final meeting coming up next week focused on the county’s Climate Action Plan.