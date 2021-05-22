Sunny
46.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Tuolumne County’s Community Development Department Staying Busy

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Quincy Yaley

Quincy Yaley

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Quincy Yaley, Tuolumne County Community Development Department Director.

She will open the show by giving an update on recent trends regarding building permits, and also highlight efforts to streamline the permit process. Later she will give an overview of notable development projects going the through the review process.

She will also explain the details about how proposed State Board of Forestry actions could negatively impact development in the county. Other topics will include an update on code compliance actions taken at the Camp Hope homeless camp off of Stockton Road, and a third and final meeting coming up next week focused on the county’s Climate Action Plan.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 