Meeting At Rocca Park To Discuss Jamestown Marketplace

Jamestown, CA–The Public Works Department will be holding a special meeting tomorrow(May 19th) that is open to the public so people can discuss the Jamestown Marketplace permit. The meeting will be taking place 9:00 am-10:00 am.

In October 2020, Public Works was approached by a nonprofit business group that wanted to close Main Street to hold a sidewalk sale and also allow downtown merchants to bring products onto the sidewalk. This was originally done to boost businesses that were hampered by covid restrictions, the event proved popular and was being held on the second Saturday of each month and has turned into a larger “Marketplace” that more resembles a street fair with rented vendor booths and other attractions. In February 2021 the sponsorship of the event changed, instead of the original nonprofit group, the event is now for-profit and sponsored by a Jamestown business owner.

As the event grew bigger Public Works has received both positive and negative feedback. Wednesday’s meeting is a chance for business owners and the community to comment about the ongoing event.