Emergency Road Work In San Andreas Impacts School Bus Routes

Calaveras County Dept. of Public Works Road Closure map View Photo

San Andreas, CA – Those traveling in San Andreas may want to allow more time and school bus routes will be impacted as a section of Main Street will be closed for emergency work.

The roadway will be closed between Pope Street and Court Street for emergency water line and road repairs. The closure is for one day, Thursday, May 20th, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Detour signage will be in place and the map provided by Calaveras County Public Works in the image box outlines the routes. Some school bus routes will be affected. County officials detail that heavy equipment and school buses cannot travel on the designated detour route, so alternative travel plans may need to be made by the public. Questions can be directed to public works by calling (209) 754-6401.