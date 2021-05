PG&E Power Outage Map 5-15-21 View Photo

Sonora, CA — The electricity went out this evening at around six o’clock for thousands of customers in Tuolumne County.

The outage includes parts of Jamestown, Sonora, Groveland, Chinese Camp, Twain Harte, Tuolumne, Soulsbyville, Pinecrest, Strawberry and other areas. PG&E has not indicated what caused the outage, but hopes to get power restored by around 9:30pm for a majority of the customers.