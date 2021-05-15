Repairs To A Narrow Stretch Of Road Detours Traffic

Mountain Ranch, CA — A stretch of Ponderosa Way Calaveras County will get some new pavement as part of the 2021 Butte Fire Recovery Projects.

The repairs will begin Tuesday (May 18) and running through Thursday (May 20), requiring a section of Ponderosa Way in Mountain Ranch to be closed. The closure will be northwest of the intersection of Whiskey slide and West Murray Creek roads and continue northwest on Ponderosa Way.

The paving will get underway each day from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The roadway will then be reopened after that time for nighttime travel. County roads officials say due to the width of the road, traffic cannot pass through the construction zone, except emergency vehicles will be allowed.

There will be detour signs up and motorists are asked to slow down and use caution near the cone zones. Any questions on the project are directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>