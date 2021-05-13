Update: Fire In Knights Ferry Area

Update at 11:57am: CAL Fire reports that the forward rate of spread has been stopped on the “Sonora Fire” located near Sonora Road and Shurl Street in the Knights Ferry area. Mop-up continues. The cause of the blaze is not immediately known. It was three acres.

Original story posted at 11:50am: Knights Ferry, CA — Air and ground resources are on the scene of a two-acre vegetation fire in the Knights Ferry area.

CAL Fire reports that it is near Sonora Road and Shurl Street. There are some structures in the area. Be prepared for activity.