California Opens Pfizer Vaccine To 12-15 Age Group

California department of Public Health logo View Photo

Sacramento, CA — Effective today, anyone 12 and older is eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in California.

The state’s Public Health Department notes that appointments statewide can be made through myTurn.ca.gov. Appointments for minors must be set up by parents or legal guardians.

“The more Californians who are able to get vaccinated, the better we can protect our communities and slow the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “Our efforts to protect the health and wellbeing of Californians are paying off, as we’re now leading the country with over 32 million vaccines administered and some of the lowest positivity rates in the entire country. Having vaccines expanded to teenagers is the next step in California’s path to safely reopening next month.”

California has an estimated 2.1 million youth in the 12-15 age group. Just like adults, those who sign up will receive two doses of the vaccine, taken 21 days apart. The state reports that 30-percent of the 16-17 age group has already been vaccinated.