Ebbetts Pass Reopens For Season

Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass View Photo

Bear Valley, CA — Highway 4 Ebbetts Pass is now completely back open for the season.

Caltrans reports that all of the snow has been removed, debris has been cleared and needed repairs have been made. Highway 108 Sonora Pass reopened a week ago. Caltrans sets a goal of reopening the mountain passes ahead of Memorial Day weekend, and it came much earlier this year due to the dry winter season. Yosemite National Park has not indicated will Highway 120 Tioga Pass will reopen.

Ebbetts Pass was designated a California State Historic Highway in 1971 and a National Scenic Byway in 2005.