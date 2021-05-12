Sierra Child And Family Services Opens New Office In Murphys

The Sierra Child & Family Services Adoption Agency (SCFS) has several offices in the Mother Lode and recently opened a location in Murphys. The agency is seeking homes that can provide a safe, stable, nurturing, and flexible environment to children in need. They operate a licensed foster family agency, adoption agency, and outpatient mental health clinics with the mission to provide mental health, foster, and adoptive services for children and families in Northern California.

The agency states some of the benefits of fostering or adopting include changing a child’s life and enriching yours, healing your community and keeping children local, expanding your family, and keeping sibling groups together. They share April Herrera’s experience, “I was literally blindsided when we started doing foster care. We live in our little bubbles. I had no idea how bad the drug problems are in our city, but what makes my job easy is we belong to an incredible organization, Sierra Child and Family Services. They’ve got my back, and they are right there ready to step in and help me in any way they can. [Our foster son] was so afraid of males, any time my husband would come in the room he would just cower. It took a long time, but it finally came to the point that he’d go sit next to my husband and lean his arm on his leg. He got healing in our home through our love and our consistency — in living in our stable environment where he didn’t have to live in fear. That’s my reward.”

Specifically, SCFS provides a full-service adoption program to facilitate and assist your family, a monthly stipend for all children placed in your home, regular home visits by highly trained social workers to provide ongoing support, answer questions, and help connect you with the community’s resources. They also state they organize fun social events to encourage networking between families and provide 24/7 on-call support for emergencies. SCFS is a partner with the LGBTQ Collaborative. The collaborative is working to identify and support families that are able to provide loving, supportive, affirming, and permanent homes for LGBTQ foster youth.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting, reach out to their nearest office for more information on how to get started:

Diamond Springs (Lic. 097005028) • 530-626-3105

Jackson (Lic. 037004238) • 209-257-1244

San Andreas (Lic. 57006074) • 9209-498-2227

South Lake Tahoe (Lic. 097004206) • 530-544-2111

Murphys • 209-890-7124

El Dorado Hills • 916-487-2111

Sierra Child & Family Services is licensed by the State of California Department of Social Services and the Department of Education.