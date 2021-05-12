Update: Crash Delays Traffic And Upsets Drivers On Highway 108

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Update at 12:10pm: Traffic is again moving freely in both directions on Highway 108 east of Oakdale.

Original story at 11:15am: Oakdale, CA — The CHP has been on the scene of a crash this morning on Highway 108 just east of Oakdale.

A big rig truck and a sedan collided head-on during the five o’clock hour. It occurred near the Lancaster Road intersection. A hazmat team was also called in to help clean up a diesel fuel spill stemming from the crash. The CHP reports that travelers are getting very impatient in the area, and some are honking horns and becoming “irate” due to the delay.

The CHP reports that while there was a lengthy full closure earlier, there is now one-way traffic control in place. Motorists can also take a detour utilizing Kennedy Road, over to Knights Ferry, and then back to Highway 108 via Orange Blossom Road. That route will add about 15 minutes to the trip. Be prepared for continued delays in the area. There is no word yet on whether there were any significant injuries stemming the from the crash.