McClintock Supports Cheney’s Removal From Leadership

Washington, DC — Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock weighed in about the removal of Liz Cheney from the House Republican leadership ranks.

Cheney, a Congresswoman from Wyoming, was third in command among the House Republicans. A critic of former President Donald Trump, she was relieved of her leadership duties during a closed-door meeting of fellow GOP House members.

Minutes before the vote, McClintock did an interview with the non-profit CSPAN, and shared his displeasure with Cheney. He said, “A leader has to put their personal interests and biases aside when they are speaking for the Republican Conference, and she has always been unwilling to do that.”

It is widely believed that New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is the frontrunner to replace Cheney in the leadership post. McClintock added that he feels Stefanik is one of the “most liberal members” of Congress and would rather see someone more conservative like Congressman Jim Jordan of Ohio step into the role.

While Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, will not be serving in a leadership role in the House, she is still planning to run for re-election next year.