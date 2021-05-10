Drought State Of Emergency Declared for Calaveras And Tuolumne

Sacramento, CA–Governor Gavin Newsom has expanded on the drought state of emergency including both Calaveras and Tuolumne counties with 37 more. The California Governor explained the need for this by saying

“With the reality of climate change abundantly clear in California, we’re taking urgent action to address acute water supply shortfalls in northern and central California while also building our water resilience to safeguard communities in the decades ahead, We’re working with local officials and other partners to protect public health and safety and the environment, and call on all Californians to help meet this challenge by stepping up their efforts to save water.”

Today’s drought emergency proclamation adds the following 39 counties: Del Norte, Humboldt, Siskiyou, Trinity, Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Kings, Lake, Lassen, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, Modoc, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, San Benito, San Joaquin, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Stanislaus, Sutter, Tehama, Tulare, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba counties.

This action allows the Governor to direct the State Water Board to consider changing requirements for reservoir releases and diversion limitations to conserve water upstream later in the year to maintain water supply, improve water quality and protect cold water pools for salmon and steelhead. This also allows water to be moved via voluntary transfers from one water right holder to another with less red tape and makes the process faster and enabling water to flow where it is needed most.