California Looking To Do Away With Gas Appliances

By B.J. Hansen
California Capitol

Sacramento, CA — The State of California’s Energy Commission is drafting new rules that would impact home construction.

The commission has released draft building standards that would require all newly constructed residences to be equipped with circuits and panels allowing for electric appliances for heating, cooking, and drying.

It would not forbid gas hookups, but it would be cost-ineffective to include the mandatory electrical infrastructure, in addition to gas.  The agency reports that it is part of a statewide effort to eliminate fossil fuels.

If adopted, it would take effect on January 1, 2023.

