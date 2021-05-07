Sunny
76.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Loaded Firearm Led To Felons Arrest

Sponsored by:
By Tracey Petersen
CHP patrol car

CHP patrol car

Photo Icon View Photo

Chinese Camp, CA – Speeding led to a traffic stop in Tuolumne County on Highway 108/49 that resulted in a felon’s arrest for carrying a loaded firearm.

A CHP officer patrolling the highway near Chinese Camp spotted a 2001 Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed and pulled it over at the Montezuma Junction in the early morning hours recently. Behind the wheel was 52-year-old Ralph Godoy of Modesto, who had a suspended driver’s license.

The car was immediately impounded, and a search turned up a backpack in the rear passenger compartment containing drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun. A record check through Merced Communication Center revealed that Godoy had a prior felony drug conviction. He was handcuffed and transported to the Tuolumne County Jail. Godoy faces a possible felony charge of possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to follow a court order. His bail was set at $10,000.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 