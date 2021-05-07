Loaded Firearm Led To Felons Arrest

CHP patrol car View Photo

Chinese Camp, CA – Speeding led to a traffic stop in Tuolumne County on Highway 108/49 that resulted in a felon’s arrest for carrying a loaded firearm.

A CHP officer patrolling the highway near Chinese Camp spotted a 2001 Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed and pulled it over at the Montezuma Junction in the early morning hours recently. Behind the wheel was 52-year-old Ralph Godoy of Modesto, who had a suspended driver’s license.

The car was immediately impounded, and a search turned up a backpack in the rear passenger compartment containing drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun. A record check through Merced Communication Center revealed that Godoy had a prior felony drug conviction. He was handcuffed and transported to the Tuolumne County Jail. Godoy faces a possible felony charge of possession of a firearm and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to follow a court order. His bail was set at $10,000.