Car Travels Down Ravine Along Jacksonville Road

Jamestown, CA — The CHP reports that there are major injuries to the driver of a vehicle that went 50 feet down a ravine and landed on its roof.

It is not immediately clear when the crash occurred, but the car was spotted at about 6am this morning near the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Stent Cutoff Road. The CHP reports that the male driver was able to exit the vehicle, but he did sustain notable injuries. No additional information is immediately available. Be prepared for activity in that area this morning.