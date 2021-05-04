Wet Paint Alert As Countywide Striping Work Continues

Road Work Sign View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA – Travelers are warned of possible wet paint due to stripping in various Tuolumne County communities this week and into next week.

Public works began the countywide stripping program on Monday that included Columbia, Jamestown, Sonora, East Sonora, Soulsbyville, and Crystal Falls, as earlier reported here. Starting Thursday, May 6th another eight communities are being added to the list. Those include Groveland, Lake Don Pedro, Mi Wuk Village, Phoenix Lake, Ponderosa Hills, Tuolumne City, Twain Harte, and Pinecrest.

Central Striping Service, Inc., from Rancho Cordova, is performing the work on various county-maintained roads that is anticipated to continue for about a week, weather permitting. Public works details there will be minor traffic delays as the stripes are being painted in several areas. No schedule detailing the dates, times, and areas of work has been released as it is a continuously moving operation.

Additionally, the department cautions that the freshly painted stripes immediately behind the paint trucks will be wet and motorists should avoid driving on them, which could splatter the paint. They also ask drivers to be aware of all construction signs or traffic control personnel in the construction zone.