Motorists Warned To Watch Out For Wet Paint on Several Local Roadways

Tuolumne County, CA – Striping will be taking place along several roadways in Tuolumne County next week.

The Department of Public Works has hired roadway striping contractor, Central Striping Service, Inc. out of Rancho Cordova, to conduct the countywide program. The road lane striping will take place on various county-maintained roads in the communities of Columbia, Jamestown, Sonora, East Sonora, Soulsbyville, and Crystal Falls. However, exact roadways were not given, as there is no set schedule and crews will be moving freely to different areas throughout the week.

The work is slated to begin on May 3rd and continue for about a week, weather permitting. There will be minor delays where the stripes are being painted. Public Works ask travelers to use caution and not drive directly behind striping trucks as the paint will be wet and could get on vehicles. Also, doing so will smear the painted lines. They also ask that drivers slow down and use caution where personnel and equipment are in operation in the construction zone.