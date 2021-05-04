Measure V Ballots Hit Mailboxes

Sonora, CA — Tuolumne County Clerk and Auditor-Controller Debi Bautista reports that the ballots for the upcoming June 8 Measure V special election were placed in the mail this morning.

They should arrive within the next few days. Voters are asked whether to approve a parcel tax that would help fund fire services. It would create an annual fee of $150 for improved parcels and $75 for unimproved. It would not be implemented in fire districts that opted out of Measure V, including Twain Harte, Strawberry and Mi-Wuk Sugar Pine. So, voters in those districts will not receive a ballot.

Bautista adds, “Next Monday will be the first time that voters can vote in person, if they want to. The only voting place that will be available to the public, because this is an all-mail election, is downstairs at 2 South Green Street (Sonora).

Those voting by mail must have the ballot envelope postmarked by June 8. Measure V would generate over $4-million for fire services. It requires a 2/3 supermajority to pass.