Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District warns that there will be traffic delays on Racetrack Road today.

Crews will be installing sewer infrastructure between Snell Street and Bay Meadows Drive. Flaggers will be directing traffic and up to 10-minute delays can be expected. Travel with caution in the area. The work will run today from 7:30am until 3:30pm.