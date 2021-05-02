Sunny
77.0 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sheriff’s Office Investigation Into Crystal Falls Missing Man

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Crystal Falls Lake

Crystal Falls Lake

Photo Icon View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about a missing person case.

We first reported about missing person Troy Galloway in January of 2016. A local veteran, he left his home in the Crystal Falls area six years ago and has not been seen since. His family put up a $1,000 reward back then for information on his whereabouts. New clues in an ongoing investigation lead the sheriff’s office to believe that Galloway’s remains are likely in the lake. Officials are working with the Crystal Falls Association to drain the lake. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available. Be prepared for activity in that area this weekend. No additional information is immediately available.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 