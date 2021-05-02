Sheriff’s Office Investigation Into Crystal Falls Missing Man

Crystal Falls Lake View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new details about a missing person case.

We first reported about missing person Troy Galloway in January of 2016. A local veteran, he left his home in the Crystal Falls area six years ago and has not been seen since. His family put up a $1,000 reward back then for information on his whereabouts. New clues in an ongoing investigation lead the sheriff’s office to believe that Galloway’s remains are likely in the lake. Officials are working with the Crystal Falls Association to drain the lake. We’ll pass along more information as it becomes available. Be prepared for activity in that area this weekend. No additional information is immediately available.