Fire Weather Watch Issued For The Central Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Northern San Joaquin Valley from Sunday morning through Tuesday afternoon.

Gusty northerly winds are expected to develop over the northern San Joaquin Valleys and lower foothills by Sunday afternoon.

Afternoon humidity levels are expected to drop into the teens and even single digits locally. Poor humidity recoveries ranging from nine to eighteen percent are expected overnight. These factors along with unseasonably dry fuels will bring the potential for critical fire weather mid-day Sunday into Tuesday afternoon. The winds will decrease by Tuesday evening.

Expect north winds from fifteen to twenty mph with gusts ranging from twenty-five to forty mph.

The affected areas will be for elevations below 1,500 feet

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Monitor MyMotherLode.com for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.