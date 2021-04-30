Update: Head-On Crash Impacts Highway 108/120

CHP Patrol Car Logo View Photo

Update at 7:20am: Officials have started doing one-way traffic control on Highway 108/120 near the scene of a head-on crash. Continue to prepare for a notable traffic delay. More details about the crash are listed below.

Update at 7am: Caltrans spokesperson Warren Alford reports that there is now a full closure of Highway 108/120 near Kennedy Road. It is due to a head-on crash we reported on earlier involving a big rig truck and a sedan. The crash occurred at around 6:10am. It is unclear when the highway will reopen. You will want to avoid the area.

Original story posted at 6:57am: Knights Ferry, CA — The CHP reports that there is a major crash this morning on Highway 108 near Kennedy Road, and injuries have been reported.

It is in the vicinity of the area known as Lover’s Leap between Jamestown and Oakdale. Traffic is getting backed up in the area, and Caltrans has been requested to assist. The CHP indicates that the crash involved a big rig truck and a sedan. Try to avoid the area, and be prepared for a notable delay.