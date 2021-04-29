Semi Crash Stalling Traffic On HWY 108/120 Near Knights Ferry

Knights Ferry, CA — Traffic continues to be stalled after a mid-morning crash on Highway 108/120 in the Knights Ferry area in Stanislaus County involving a big rig.

The CHP reports that the semi’s fully loaded trailer overturned just before 11 a.m. and the wreckage has been partially blocking both lanes since then bringing traffic to a crawl. Clarke Broadcasting has received a couple of calls in this hour of travelers who have been stopped without moving for over a half-hour.

A tow crew has arrived on the scene and is working to remove the trailer from the roadway. There is no word on how long that might take. The CHP is asking motorists to try to avoid the area if possible and the detour route is along Kennedy and Orange Blossom roads. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.