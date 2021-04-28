Deadline To Get REAL ID Extended

Sonora DMV office View Photo

Sonora, CA — Around 10-million Californians have received the new REAL ID that will eventually be required for boarding a commercial plane in the United States.

Citing COVID-19, and limited appointment times due to physical distancing, the federal government has extended the deadline to receive one. It was initially going to be October 1st of this year, but it has been pushed to May 3, 2023.

The California DMV is encouraging people to fill out the needed paperwork online and make plans to physically stop into a DMV office to receive a Real ID.

After filling out a form online, Californians must bring in proof of identity (certified passport or birth certificate), your social security number and two proofs of California residency (utility bill, bank statement, etc.).

More information about the REAL ID can be found by clicking here.