Two Injured In Head-on Motorcycle Crash

Coulterville, CA — Air ambulances transported two people to hospitals in the Central Valley after a pair of motorcycles collided head-on in the Coulterville area.

The CHP reports that the crash occurred Monday afternoon during the two o’clock hour on Highway 49 near Schilling Road. 37-year-old Selina Granados of Merced was traveling northbound and allowed her 2019 Honda motorcycle to drift over the double lines while approaching a curve. She collided with an oncoming 2018 BMW motorcycle ridden by 59-year-old John Canavan of Kool, CA.

They both suffered major injuries and were transported out of the area for treatment. Both riders were wearing helmets.