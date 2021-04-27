California Losing House Seat Is Historic

Washington, DC — California remains the most populous state with 39.5-million, but the growth rate is slower than some other areas.

Because of this, the state will be losing one of its Congressional seats for the first time in its 170 year history. California currently has 53 seats, but it will drop to 52 based on the latest Census data. The state has grown by 2.3 million since the last Census count 10 years ago (6.1-percent), but the growth has been flat over the past three years. Texas is the big winner by gaining two seats, while Colorado, Oregon, North Carolina, Florida, Montana and Oregon all gained a single seat. Texas has openly sought to recruit California businesses via marketing campaigns over recent years, citing its lower taxes and regulations. Others who lost a seat include Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

How the new boundary lines will be drawn up in California is a forthcoming decision of the state’s Redistricting Commission.