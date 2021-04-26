Man Barricaded At Gas Station Near Yosemite

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an incident at the Yosemite Lakes Country Store gas station.

The Crisis Response Unit is with a man who is barricaded inside. The store is on Highway 120 west of the Yosemite entrance gate. The sheriff’s office asks people to avoid the area and now that a large law enforcement presence is on scene. The sheriff’s office is not currently responding to questions regarding what led to the incident.