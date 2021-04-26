Light rain
50.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Man Barricaded At Gas Station Near Yosemite

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Groveland, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an incident at the Yosemite Lakes Country Store gas station.

The Crisis Response Unit is with a man who is barricaded inside. The store is on Highway 120 west of the Yosemite entrance gate. The sheriff’s office asks people to avoid the area and now that a large law enforcement presence is on scene. The sheriff’s office is not currently responding to questions regarding what led to the incident.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2021 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 