Woman Busted For Six Baggies ‘Full Of White Powder’

Sonora, CA – A suspicious vehicle check landed a woman behind bars after several baggies of “white powder” were discovered by a CHP officer.

The vehicle was parked on the right shoulder of the Highway 108/49 off-ramp to Stockton Road. Inside were the driver, 45-year-old Mindy Bunch of Riverbank, and her passenger 43-year-old Rogerio Ramirez, who were unresponsive to the officer tapping on the windows. A search of the vehicle turned up drug paraphernalia in the glove box, then five baggies containing suspected methamphetamine and a large sum of cash. How much meth and money was not disclosed.

Bunch was arrested on several felony drug charges. Upon entering the jail, a body search revealed she was concealing another baggie, tacking on another drug-related charge. Ramirez was released from the scene.