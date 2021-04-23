Sonora Man Identified In Phoenix Lake Motorcycle Crash

CHP patrol car View Photo

Phoenix Lake, CA – A Sonora man was ejected from his motorcycle resulting in serious injuries after a crash in the Phoenix Lake area.

The solo-vehicle wreck happened on Phoenix Lake Road east of Meadow Brook Road last week. The CHP reports that 32-year-old Aaron Stice was westbound on a 1997 Harley Davidson traveling at around 45 mph when he failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway. Sonora Unit CHP spokesperson Steve Machado detailed that caused the bike’s front tire to slide to the left bringing the motorcycle down and sliding across both lanes. It came to rest on its right side on the south shoulder.

Stice, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and slid across the westbound lane and into the eastbound lane. He suffered major injuries and was transported by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment. Machado noted that drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in this crash.